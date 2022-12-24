Advertisement

# RIP
Maxi Jazz, lead Faithless singer, dies aged 65
The band confirmed that he passed away last night.
1 hour ago

MUSICIAN MAXI JAZZ, the lead singer of the band Faithless, has died aged 65.

The band confirmed that he passed away last night.

The singer, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was the band’s lead vocalist for years after its formation in 1995.

He also fronted a new band in 2015 called Maxi Jazz and the E-Type Boys.

In a statement on social media, Faithless wrote that it was “heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night”.

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,” the band said.

“He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible.

It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.”

Making a difference

Lauren Boland
