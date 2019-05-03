Event guide: On the lookout for things to do this bank holiday weekend - here's 7 great ideas

IT FEELS LIKE it was only yesterday when we basked in the sunshine of the Easter bank holiday weekend yet here we are with the May bank holiday upon us.
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend then look no further, TheJournal.ie has put together a list of events taking place across the country.
On top of that, Met Éireann is forecasting sunny skies for most of Ireland, although temperatures won’t climb too high, so do take a cardigan.
More importantly, get the shades out and enjoy!
LIMERICK
The streets of Limerick city will be taken over by Riverfest, featuring aerial dance shows in the sky and water-based activities on the Shannon river. Last year the festival drew over 100,000 people for the weekend-long festival so it’s one to watch if you’re in the area.
There’ll also be activities for all ages in the form of zip-lining, zorbing and food markets.
- Where? Limerick city
- When? Friday 3 May to Monday 6 May
- How much? Mostly free
WEXFORD
The annual Shine a Light festival returns to the 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse in Co. Wexford for the May bank holiday weekend.
Such a spectacle that the tourist spot is, it scooped a ‘highly commended’ prize in the Best Tourism Project in the UK and Ireland 2018 category by the British Guild of Travel Writers last year.
Music, workshops, walks and talks are all part of the lineup.
- Where? Hook Head, Co Wexford
- When? Saturday 4 May to Sunday 6 May
- How much? Mostly free
DUBLIN
Young tech geniuses will showcase their inventions in the RDS Main Hall this weekend as the Coolest Projects convention returns.
Nearly 1,000 young tech coders from 22 countries will bring projects to the public which range from sci-fi games to developing disability-assistance technology.
- Where? RDS Main Hall, Co. Dublin
- When? Sunday 5 May – 9.30am to 5.30pm
- How much? Free
GALWAY
Connemara Mussel Festival returns for its 14th year – a staple in the food calendar for locals, the festival is a chance to try the mussels from Killary harbour.
There’ll be other artisan food stalls, as well as activities including a family-fun run taking place across the weekend.
- Where? Renvyle, Connemara Co. Galway
- When? Saturday 4 May to Sunday 5 May
- How much? Mostly free
OFFALY/LAOIS
The Slieve Bloom walking festival is back again this weekend with a programme of woodland walks followed by live evening music in some of the local pubs. There’s a variety of walks available and there’ll also be a BBQ in Kinnity on Sunday.
The Clonaslee Community Centre in Co. Laois is the meeting point for the first walk on Saturday morning at 10.45am, while the Kinnitty Community Centre in Co. Offally will see walkers set out at 10.45am on Sunday.
- Where? Clonaslee/Kinnitty in counties Laois and Offaly
- When? Sunday 4 May to Sunday 5 May
- How much? Weekend pass €20 / Individual walks €8
CLARE
A three-day Father Ted festival begins in Lisdoonvarna today with tea at Father Ted’s house, a priests versus nuns dance-off, and a ferry to Inis Oirr all on the agenda.
- Where? Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare
- When? Friday 3 May to Sunday 5 May
- How much? Weekend tickets €25 / tickets for individual activities are also available
LOUTH
The Drogheda Arts Festival has been running all week and concludes this bank holiday weekend with traditional music, walking tours and exhibitions.
There’ll be a spoken word event with wine tasting on Saturday for the adults and on Monday there’ll be a family day for the kids at St Dominic’s park.
- Where? Drogheda, Co Louth
- When? Friday 3 May to Monday 6 May
- How much? Prices vary per activity but the family fun day is free
