Event guide: On the lookout for things to do this bank holiday weekend - here's 7 great ideas

IT FEELS LIKE it was only yesterday when we basked in the sunshine of the Easter bank holiday weekend yet here we are with the May bank holiday upon us.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend then look no further, TheJournal.ie has put together a list of events taking place across the country.

On top of that, Met Éireann is forecasting sunny skies for most of Ireland, although temperatures won’t climb too high, so do take a cardigan.

More importantly, get the shades out and enjoy!

LIMERICK

Acrobatics feature in Riverfest Source: True Media

The streets of Limerick city will be taken over by Riverfest, featuring aerial dance shows in the sky and water-based activities on the Shannon river. Last year the festival drew over 100,000 people for the weekend-long festival so it’s one to watch if you’re in the area.

There’ll also be activities for all ages in the form of zip-lining, zorbing and food markets.

Where? Limerick city

Limerick city When? Friday 3 May to Monday 6 May

Friday 3 May to Monday 6 May How much? Mostly free

WEXFORD

The annual Shine a Light festival returns to the 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse in Co. Wexford for the May bank holiday weekend.

Such a spectacle that the tourist spot is, it scooped a ‘highly commended’ prize in the Best Tourism Project in the UK and Ireland 2018 category by the British Guild of Travel Writers last year.

Music, workshops, walks and talks are all part of the lineup.

Where? Hook Head, Co Wexford

Hook Head, Co Wexford When? Saturday 4 May to Sunday 6 May

Saturday 4 May to Sunday 6 May How much? Mostly free

DUBLIN

One of many inventions that will be on display at Coolest Projects

Young tech geniuses will showcase their inventions in the RDS Main Hall this weekend as the Coolest Projects convention returns.

Nearly 1,000 young tech coders from 22 countries will bring projects to the public which range from sci-fi games to developing disability-assistance technology.

Where? RDS Main Hall, Co. Dublin

RDS Main Hall, Co. Dublin When? Sunday 5 May – 9.30am to 5.30pm

Sunday 5 May – 9.30am to 5.30pm How much? Free

GALWAY

The annual festival has proved popular with parents and children

Connemara Mussel Festival returns for its 14th year – a staple in the food calendar for locals, the festival is a chance to try the mussels from Killary harbour.

There’ll be other artisan food stalls, as well as activities including a family-fun run taking place across the weekend.

Where? Renvyle, Connemara Co. Galway

Renvyle, Connemara Co. Galway When? Saturday 4 May to Sunday 5 May

Saturday 4 May to Sunday 5 May How much? Mostly free

OFFALY/LAOIS

The Slieve Bloom walking festival is back again this weekend with a programme of woodland walks followed by live evening music in some of the local pubs. There’s a variety of walks available and there’ll also be a BBQ in Kinnity on Sunday.

The Clonaslee Community Centre in Co. Laois is the meeting point for the first walk on Saturday morning at 10.45am, while the Kinnitty Community Centre in Co. Offally will see walkers set out at 10.45am on Sunday.

Where? Clonaslee/Kinnitty in counties Laois and Offaly

Clonaslee/Kinnitty in counties Laois and Offaly When? Sunday 4 May to Sunday 5 May

Sunday 4 May to Sunday 5 May How much? Weekend pass €20 / Individual walks €8

CLARE

House used in the filming of Father Ted Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A three-day Father Ted festival begins in Lisdoonvarna today with tea at Father Ted’s house, a priests versus nuns dance-off, and a ferry to Inis Oirr all on the agenda.

Where? Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare

Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare When? Friday 3 May to Sunday 5 May

Friday 3 May to Sunday 5 May How much? Weekend tickets €25 / tickets for individual activities are also available

LOUTH

The Drogheda Arts Festival has been running all week and concludes this bank holiday weekend with traditional music, walking tours and exhibitions.

There’ll be a spoken word event with wine tasting on Saturday for the adults and on Monday there’ll be a family day for the kids at St Dominic’s park.