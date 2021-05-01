#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 1 May 2021
Advertisement

Thousands gather in European cities to mark May Day for the first time since the pandemic began

Police in Paris fired tear gas at protestors after scuffles broke out.

By AFP Saturday 1 May 2021, 6:32 PM
11 minutes ago 614 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5426266
Spanish trade unions returned to the streets in Madrid for May Day 2021.
Image: R4969 Juan Carlos Rojas
Spanish trade unions returned to the streets in Madrid for May Day 2021.
Spanish trade unions returned to the streets in Madrid for May Day 2021.
Image: R4969 Juan Carlos Rojas

CROWDS HAVE GATHERED in cities across the world today to celebrate International Workers’ Day against the backdrop of the pandemic.

In Spain, thousands of protestors rallied in 70 cities to mark May Day for the first time since the initial outbreak of Covid-19 last year.

Wearing masks and observing social distancing, demonstrators marched through the streets waving banners although in many places, numbers were capped to ensure anti-Covid measures were respected.

The main demonstration in Madrid, which was limited to 1,000 people, began at midday under the slogan “Now it’s time to deliver” with the participants marching from the town hall to the city’s Puerta del Sol square.

Addressing the crowd, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said employment will be key to economic recovery in the post-pandemic world.

“The crisis has made us face up to an outdated labour model, based on casual work, seasonal employment and inequality,” she said.

“This 1 May is not just any other day because the values of dignified employment, solidarity, equality and social justice are undoubtedly the most effective response to the economic and social crisis we’re experiencing.” 

In Barcelona, some 3,000 people joined the May Day marches, unions said, while in Mallorca, demonstrators joined a vehicle convoy in the capital Palma to avoid the rain, RTVE television reported.

Paris scuffles

In Paris, meanwhile, French police fired tear gas at thousands of protestors following scuffles with the crowd.

Police sources say some protesters smashed the windows of bank branches, set fire to dustbins and threw projectiles at police.

Five arrests were made in Lyon after clashes with police.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The CGT union said nearly 300 May Day protests were planned around the country, with authorities expecting around 100,000 demonstrators to join them in total.

The crowds held placards with different demands, ranging from the end of the nighttime curfew in place as part of coronavirus restrictions, to a halt to unemployment reforms due to come into force in July.

Members of the yellow vest anti-elite movement, which rocked Emmanuel Macron’s presidency two years ago before largely fizzling out, could also be spotted at protests up and down the country.

Additional reporting by Ian Curran

 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie