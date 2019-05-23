This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'End of the road': May clings on overnight as she's set to be forced out of Downing Street

While rumours of May’s demise yesterday were premature, the resignation of Andrea Leadsom appears to have sealed her fate.

By Sean Murray Thursday 23 May 2019, 7:23 AM
20 minutes ago 3,378 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4647776

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May is staring at the prospect of her political career coming to a crashing halt today, as her closest supporters in Cabinet rallied against her new Brexit plans.

The prime minister faces mutiny from the front and back benches over her revised way forward on Brexit, which includes a vote in parliament on holding a second referendum.

Andrea Leadsom, the leader of the House of Commons who was runner up to May in the 2016 leadership contest, resigned last night in a fresh blow to May’s chances of remaining in power.

In a statement, Leadsom says she stayed in Cabinet “to shape and fight for Brexit” but “no longer believes that our approach will deliver on the referendum result”.

She added May’s latest proposal risks “undermining our Union” and will not deliver “a truly sovereign United Kingdom”.

The Conservative backbench committee – dubbed the 1922 committee – will meet with May on Friday, with speculation that its chair Graham Brady will demand she set out a departure date.

This comes against the backdrop of an expected drubbing at the polls in the European elections, as the UK votes today. Opinion polls have predicted that the Tories could come as low as fourth place behind Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Nigel Farage’s Brexit party. 

Many of today’s newspaper front pages pictured May apparently with tears in her eyes.

may day mail Source: Daily Mail

may day sun Source: The Sun

may day mirror Source: Daily Mirror

may day express Source: Daily Express

may day tel Source: Daily Telegraph

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie