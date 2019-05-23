'End of the road': May clings on overnight as she's set to be forced out of Downing Street

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May is staring at the prospect of her political career coming to a crashing halt today, as her closest supporters in Cabinet rallied against her new Brexit plans.

The prime minister faces mutiny from the front and back benches over her revised way forward on Brexit, which includes a vote in parliament on holding a second referendum.

Andrea Leadsom, the leader of the House of Commons who was runner up to May in the 2016 leadership contest, resigned last night in a fresh blow to May’s chances of remaining in power.

In a statement, Leadsom says she stayed in Cabinet “to shape and fight for Brexit” but “no longer believes that our approach will deliver on the referendum result”.

She added May’s latest proposal risks “undermining our Union” and will not deliver “a truly sovereign United Kingdom”.

The Conservative backbench committee – dubbed the 1922 committee – will meet with May on Friday, with speculation that its chair Graham Brady will demand she set out a departure date.

This comes against the backdrop of an expected drubbing at the polls in the European elections, as the UK votes today. Opinion polls have predicted that the Tories could come as low as fourth place behind Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Nigel Farage’s Brexit party.

Many of today’s newspaper front pages pictured May apparently with tears in her eyes.

Source: Daily Mail

Source: The Sun

Source: Daily Mirror

Source: Daily Express

Source: Daily Telegraph