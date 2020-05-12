Youth arrested over alleged assault on teenage girl in Cork

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested over an alleged assault on a teenage girl in Cork yesterday evening.

Gardaí said a number of youths gathered in Ballyvolane and one teenage boy assaulted a girl. The incident occurred at 8.30pm yesterday.

The injured teen was taken to Cork University Hospital. Her injuries are non-life threatening and she continues to receive treatment at hospital today.

A teenage boy was arrested a short time later and is currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station.