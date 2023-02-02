Two men in their 20s killed after car collides with articulated truck in Co Mayo

TWO MEN IN their 20s have died following a car crash in Mayo.

Gardaí said the crash happened at around 11.50pm on the Balla to Claremorris road, and involved an articulated truck and car.

Both occupants of the car, two men in their 20s, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies have since been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital.

The driver of the truck (30s) was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.

A garda spokesman said: “The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene this morning.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”