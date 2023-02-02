Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 2 February 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Sam Boal
# Investigation
Two men in their 20s killed after car collides with articulated truck in Co Mayo
The crash happened shortly before midnight in the Facefield area of Mayo.
7.2k
2
1 hour ago

TWO MEN IN their 20s have died following a car crash in Mayo.

Gardaí said the crash happened at around 11.50pm on the Balla to Claremorris road, and involved an articulated truck and car.

Both occupants of the car, two men in their 20s, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies have since been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital.

The driver of the truck (30s) was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.

A garda spokesman said: “The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene this morning.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     