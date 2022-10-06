Woman (80s) dies following two-car collision in Mayo

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A WOMAN IN her 80s has died following a fatal two-car collision in Co Mayo last month.
The crash occurred on 24 September at Liscosker, Kilkelly in Co Mayo at approximately 4pm in the afternoon.
The collision caused one of the vehicles involved overturn onto its roof.
Both drivers and five passengers were removed from the two vehicles and were taken to Mayo General Hospital.
One woman, aged in her 80s, was in serious condition following the crash and she passed away on 4 October.
All other occupants of the two vehicles have since been released from hospital.
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who may have seen the crash to come forward, particularly motorists who stopped at the scene before Gardaí and emergency services arrived.
“Additionally we are asking motorists with any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the N17 at Liscosker, Kilkelly on Saturday afternoon, to make contact with investigating Gardaí,” said a spokesperson for the Gardaí.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS