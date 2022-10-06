Woman (80s) dies following two-car collision in Mayo

A WOMAN IN her 80s has died following a fatal two-car collision in Co Mayo last month.

The crash occurred on 24 September at Liscosker, Kilkelly in Co Mayo at approximately 4pm in the afternoon.

The collision caused one of the vehicles involved overturn onto its roof.

Both drivers and five passengers were removed from the two vehicles and were taken to Mayo General Hospital.

One woman, aged in her 80s, was in serious condition following the crash and she passed away on 4 October.

All other occupants of the two vehicles have since been released from hospital.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who may have seen the crash to come forward, particularly motorists who stopped at the scene before Gardaí and emergency services arrived.

“Additionally we are asking motorists with any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the N17 at Liscosker, Kilkelly on Saturday afternoon, to make contact with investigating Gardaí,” said a spokesperson for the Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”