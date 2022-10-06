Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 6 October 2022
Advertisement

Woman (80s) dies following two-car collision in Mayo

The crash occurred on 24 September.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 6 Oct 2022, 6:51 AM
1 hour ago 5,135 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5885472
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A WOMAN IN her 80s has died following a fatal two-car collision in Co Mayo last month.

The crash occurred on 24 September at Liscosker, Kilkelly in Co Mayo at approximately 4pm in the afternoon.

The collision caused one of the vehicles involved overturn onto its roof.

Both drivers and five passengers were removed from the two vehicles and were taken to Mayo General Hospital.

One woman, aged in her 80s, was in serious condition following the crash and she passed away on 4 October. 

All other occupants of the two vehicles have since been released from hospital.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who may have seen the crash to come forward, particularly motorists who stopped at the scene before Gardaí and emergency services arrived.

“Additionally we are asking motorists with any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the N17 at Liscosker, Kilkelly on Saturday afternoon, to make contact with investigating Gardaí,” said a spokesperson for the Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie