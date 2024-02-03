Advertisement
Mayo's Fergal Boland and Dublin's Greg McEnaney. Evan Logan/INPHO
GAA Football League

Late Boland point hands Mayo win in Castlebar against Dublin

Dessie Farrell’s team suffered a second successive one-point loss in the league.
2
872
25 minutes ago
The 42

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

*****

Mayo 1-12

Dublin 0-14

MAYO ENJOYED A first league win in 12 years in Castlebar against Dublin, thanks to a late match-winning score from Fergal Boland in tonight’s encounter.

Kevin McStay’s side claimed a second Division 1 league victory, while Dessie Farrell’s team suffered a second successive one-point loss.

Boland was the Mayo hero with his injury-time point, but the game turned when Stephen Coen grabbed a second-half goal for Mayo. The teams were level 0-8 apiece at half-time.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.

Author
The 42
sport@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     