Late Boland point hands Mayo win in Castlebar against Dublin

Mayo 1-12

Dublin 0-14

MAYO ENJOYED A first league win in 12 years in Castlebar against Dublin, thanks to a late match-winning score from Fergal Boland in tonight’s encounter.

Kevin McStay’s side claimed a second Division 1 league victory, while Dessie Farrell’s team suffered a second successive one-point loss.

Boland was the Mayo hero with his injury-time point, but the game turned when Stephen Coen grabbed a second-half goal for Mayo. The teams were level 0-8 apiece at half-time.

