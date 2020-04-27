Gardaí find €400k worth of cannabis herb at Mayo growhouse

CANNABIS HERB WORTH an estimated €400,000 has been discovered today in Mayo, gardaí said.

Members from the Claremorris Community Engagement Unit and the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search this afternoon at a disused premises at Ballinastanford, Claremorris.

They discovered the disused premises had been converted into a cannabis grow house with insulation lighting and heat fitted out to facilitate large-scale production.

Over 500 cannabis plants were discovered, with the estimated value subject to analysis.

No arrests were made, and gardaí added that investigations were ongoing.