Dublin: 7 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Gardaí find €400k worth of cannabis herb at Mayo growhouse

Over 500 plants were seized at the premises in Ballinastanford, Claremorris.

By Sean Murray Monday 27 Apr 2020, 9:17 PM
1 hour ago 9,013 Views 29 Comments
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

CANNABIS HERB WORTH an estimated €400,000 has been discovered today in Mayo, gardaí said.

Members from the Claremorris Community Engagement Unit and the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search this afternoon at a disused premises at Ballinastanford, Claremorris.

They discovered the disused premises had been converted into a cannabis grow house with insulation lighting and heat fitted out to facilitate large-scale production.

Over 500 cannabis plants were discovered, with the estimated value subject to analysis.

No arrests were made, and gardaí added that investigations were ongoing.

