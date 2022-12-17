Mayo pharmacy damaged after truck smashes through building

A LORRY CRASHED into the front of a pharmacy in Co Mayo overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which occurred in Charlestown, Co Mayo just after 2.30am this morning.

The driver of the truck was taken to Mayo University Hospital and his injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

In a statement posted on social media, O’Donnell’s totalhealth Pharmacy confirmed the truck crashed into the store front, saying it had “skidded on black ice”.

The pharmacy said that “no one was seriously injured” in the incident, adding that it is open for business but operating at limited capacity.

A garda spokesperson said: “A truck collided with a traffic island and then collided with a parked vehicle and caused extensive damage to a building on Market Square.

“Local diversions are in place this morning.”

*Traffic Alert Mayo*



There is currently a temporary road closure on the N5 at Charlestown



Traffic will be diverted to Culmore



Please take care when using the roads pic.twitter.com/r0SmZe3S3L — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 17, 2022

Mayo County Council has said the N5 outside of Charlestown is closed, with all traffic to divert via the old N5 through Charlestown.

Mayo County Council also warned motorists to be cautious if driving this morning.

“Due to a combination of freezing temperatures and rainfall overnight, roads around the county are treacherous in many areas,” it said in a post on social media.

“Please avoid using roads this morning but exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary.

“Gritters will continue their work where safe to do so.”