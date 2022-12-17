Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 17 December 2022 Dublin: 5°C
O'Donnell's totalhealth Pharmacy via Facebook A photo of the damage to the pharmacy in Charlestown, Co Mayo.
# Charlestown
Mayo pharmacy damaged after truck smashes through building
The incident occurred in Charlestown, Co Mayo just after 2.30am this morning.
7.4k
0
1 hour ago

A LORRY CRASHED into the front of a pharmacy in Co Mayo overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which occurred in Charlestown, Co Mayo just after 2.30am this morning.

The driver of the truck was taken to Mayo University Hospital and his injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

In a statement posted on social media, O’Donnell’s totalhealth Pharmacy confirmed the truck crashed into the store front, saying it had “skidded on black ice”. 

The pharmacy said that “no one was seriously injured” in the incident, adding that it is open for business but operating at limited capacity. 

A garda spokesperson said: “A truck collided with a traffic island and then collided with a parked vehicle and caused extensive damage to a building on Market Square.

“The driver of truck was taken Mayo University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

“Local diversions are in place this morning.”

Mayo County Council has said the N5 outside of Charlestown is closed, with all traffic to divert via the old N5 through Charlestown.

Mayo County Council also warned motorists to be cautious if driving this morning. 

“Due to a combination of freezing temperatures and rainfall overnight, roads around the county are treacherous in many areas,” it said in a post on social media.

“Please avoid using roads this morning but exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary.

“Gritters will continue their work where safe to do so.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS