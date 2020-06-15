This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 15 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (70s) dies following Mayo road crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash on the N5 on Saturday morning to come forward.

By Sean Murray Monday 15 Jun 2020, 7:01 AM
56 minutes ago 2,712 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5122817
File photo. The road was closed for a time as forensic investigators examined the scene.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. The road was closed for a time as forensic investigators examined the scene.
File photo. The road was closed for a time as forensic investigators examined the scene.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a road crash in Mayo on Saturday morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the crash involving a truck and a car at around 9.45am on the N5 at Belleek, Castlebar.

The driver of the car – the man in his 70s – was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital in a critical condition. 

He sadly passed away yesterday.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. 

Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They’re asking any road users who were travelling the road at the time who may have camera footage – including dash cam footage – to make it available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie