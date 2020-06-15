Man (70s) dies following Mayo road crash

File photo. The road was closed for a time as forensic investigators examined the scene.

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a road crash in Mayo on Saturday morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the crash involving a truck and a car at around 9.45am on the N5 at Belleek, Castlebar.

The driver of the car – the man in his 70s – was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital in a critical condition.

He sadly passed away yesterday.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They’re asking any road users who were travelling the road at the time who may have camera footage – including dash cam footage – to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.