Gardaí find stash of weapons after man brandished gun in Mayo

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his late 20s after he threatened someone with a gun.

The man brandished the weapon on Wednesday but was arrested on Friday.

Gardaí from the Claremorris Community Engagement area, the Mayo Crime Unit, and the armed support unit carried out a search of a property in Swinford town at approximately 11am this morning.

There they seized firearms and other offensive weapons.

A spokesman said: “A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ballina Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. Investigations are ongoing.”

The man can be held for 72 hours.