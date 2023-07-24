Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 24 July 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo Kylian Mbappe.
# Soccer
Saudi football club bid record-breaking €300m for Kylian Mbappé
The Saudi Pro League have launched an audacious bid for the French star, who is out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain.
1.8k
9
20 minutes ago

SAUDI PRO LEAGUE club Al Hilal have submitted a world record €300 million bid for Paris St Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé’s future in Paris is in serious doubt after the 24 year old was left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Japan.

PA understands Al Hilal have submitted a bid in writing for the player, who is out of contract next summer. 

Sources close to the French club say there has also been interest in the player from other clubs in recent days, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

The current world record transfer fee was paid by PSG, when they signed Neymar from Barcelona for a deal reported at the time as £200m (€233m). 

Written by Press Association and posted on the42.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     