Saudi football club bid record-breaking €300m for Kylian Mbappé

SAUDI PRO LEAGUE club Al Hilal have submitted a world record €300 million bid for Paris St Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé’s future in Paris is in serious doubt after the 24 year old was left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Japan.

PA understands Al Hilal have submitted a bid in writing for the player, who is out of contract next summer.

Sources close to the French club say there has also been interest in the player from other clubs in recent days, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

The current world record transfer fee was paid by PSG, when they signed Neymar from Barcelona for a deal reported at the time as £200m (€233m).

Written by Press Association and posted on the42.ie