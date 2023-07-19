Katie McCabe: 'We don’t just want to create history. We want to leave a legacy'

Sinéad O’Carroll and Emma Duffy report from the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Sydney

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe has said her team wants to leave a lasting legacy from their World Cup debut.

Speaking on the eve of Ireland’s first ever appearance at the tournament, she said the 23-woman squad aren’t happy to just be in Australia.

“We want to compete and we want to give Australia, Canada and Nigeria the hardest games possible, starting tomorrow night,” she responded to a question about embracing the underdog tag.

“For us, fundamentally as a team, we don’t just want to create history. We want to leave a legacy.”

McCabe and Vera Pauw also shared their delight that Denise O’Sullivan will play in Ireland’s World Cup opener against Australia tomorrow.

“Denise is fit, she will play,” Pauw told today’s pre-match press conference at Stadium Australia.

“She trained yesterday and after a full training today, she can play tomorrow.”

Asked if she’s happy the Cork midfield maestro has recovered fully from the injured shin she sustained in last Friday’s abandoned behind closed doors friendly against Colombia, Pauw answered: “Yes”.

“So am I,” McCabe added with a smile.

Earlier in the press conference, the Arsenal star also received laughs after having to clarify her correct name for the Fifa coordinator who had fluffed it.

The FAI confirmed a fully-fit squad otherwise.

Ireland landed in Sydney today ahead of tomorrow night’s historic sell-out at Stadium Australia. They will train at the nearby Leichhardt Oval shortly, before returning to the 82,500-capacity Olympic Stadium for pitch familiarisation.

“It’s great to think we are actually here now,” McCabe said. “We landed only a short time ago in the airport, greeted by a number of Irish fans and it was really nice to see them there. They’re our home away from home.

“You can see the numbers that have travelled, and the pictures that are going online and how much support we have here in Sydney, not just today but more importantly tomorrow.

“It’s really special and the whole team feel that, not just the players but the staff as well feel the support from here and at home. And we want to do the nation proud tomorrow night.

“There are a few bits, bands back at home [in Kilnamanagh] a watch party.

I know there are over 100 watch parties all over the country.

“I think my siblings have hired out my mam’s house, because she’s here, to watch the game. Yeah, it’s going to be a great buzz and I just hope everybody enjoys it. If you haven’t got yourself a watch party back in Ireland, make sure you get to one.”

McCabe was also asked for her final words to the team before they walk out in front of over 80,000 fans.

“I’d love to give you that answer but I’ll be keeping that in-house what I say to the girls tomorrow,” she said.

“Why we started playing football is for the love of it, and the enjoyment we bring with each other. Myself and the girls have been on a journey with the coaching staff, and all our staff really these last couple of years.

“It’s something we’ve all worked really hard towards. We’ll just be embracing every moment tomorrow, taking it in, having that moment to ourselves and then when the whistle blows, we’ll be ready to battle.”

Addressing the huge crowd expected at tomorrow’s game, Pauw recalled previous games.

“We did not collapse under high pressure where it was away to a record crowd to Sweden, away to a record crowd in Finland, at Hampden Park a record crowd, at our stadium a record crowd, but this is something different of course.

“But we’ll take care of ourselves, the thing is we play our game as best as we can and we’ll see if that is enough at the end of the game, after the final whistle.

“We are very realistic in our chances here, but we play every game to win.”

