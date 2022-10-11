Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 11 October 2022
Advertisement

Prime suspect of Madeleine McCann kidnap charged for unrelated sex crimes

German prosecutors said the 45-year-old suspect is accused of committing the offences in Portugal between 2000 and 2017

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 3:30 PM
46 minutes ago 4,059 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5890468
Madeleine McCann
Image: PA
Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann
Image: PA

THE PRIME SUSPECT in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been charged with several sex offences, German prosecutors said.

The prosecutors in Brunswick said they have “today filed charges against a 45-year-old German… for multiple sexual offences that he allegedly committed between 28 December 2000 and 11 June 2017 in Portugal”.

“The accused is the same person who is being investigated in connection with the disappearance of the then three-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann from an apartment complex in Praia da Luz in Portugal on 3 May 2007,” they said.

Madeleine McCann went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz a few days before her fourth birthday, as her parents dined with friends at a nearby tapas bar.

Despite a huge international manhunt, no trace of her has been found, nor has anyone been charged over her disappearance.

But in June 2020, German prosecutors made the stunning announcement that they were investigating a man named as Christian B in connection with the case, saying they had “concrete evidence” he killed Madeleine.

However, no charges have yet been brought against the suspect, and no body has been found.

Christian B already had a string of previous convictions for different crimes, including sexual offences and drug trafficking.

He made a living doing odd jobs in the area where Madeleine was taken, and also burgled hotel rooms and holiday flats.

The German was on a list of people of interest at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance, but investigators were unable to find him.

He is currently serving a seven-year sentence in Oldenburg, northern Germany, for raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Praia da Luz in 2005.

The new charges against Christian B include the rape of an Irish woman aged 20 and another woman aged between 70 and 80, in both cases after gaining access to their apartments.

He is also accused of forcing a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

Confirming earlier media reports, a German prosecutor said Christian B was under investigation for the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl in Portugal’s Algarve region in April 2007, shortly before Madeleine’s disappearance in the same area.

The suspect stands accused of masturbating in front of the girl, a German prosecutor said.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie