Tuesday 28 February 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Sheet music
200 year-old Dublin music shop McCullough Pigott to close
The shop is expected to cease trading on 31 March.
4.9k
1
1 hour ago

MCCULLOUGH PIGOTT MUSIC shop on Dublin’s South William Street is set to close after the shop’s parent company announced it would be restructuring its businesses in Ireland and the UK.

Opened in 1823, Pigott’s sold brass and woodwind instruments as well as pianos and merged with Denis McCullough’s company after his music store caught fire in the 1960s.

The business was acquired by Hal Leonard Europe, a subsidiary of the world’s largest music publisher, in the 1990s and had a concession for the company’s Musicroom brand instore.

In an announcement last week, Hal Leonard Europe announced it would be closing six locations in the UK as well as McCullough Pigott.

Hal Leonard Europe said that all of its closing stores would run in-store promotions until 31 March “which is when the seven Musicroom stores to close will cease trading”. 

In a post on its Facebook page, McCullough Pigott stated:

“Please bear with us and we will post further updates when available. But for now, it’s business as usual. We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for your business and we look forward to welcoming you over the coming weeks.”

A petition calling for the shop to remain in business has received over 1,000 signatures in a week.

The petitition’s organiser has appealed to music students and teachers to urge the shop to stay open.

“Many teachers teaching today including myself bought instruments from McCullough Piggott and have been buying their sheet music there all their lives, first as students, and now as teachers.” 

“While online and digital music is a good resource to have, it is vital that students still have a physical outlet to purchase their music. There is nothing like the feel of a good book and for every book they go into buy, they will probably leave with two or three others and maybe a nice mug or new pencil or even a new case for their music.”

“The staff are wonderful and are masters of their craft as regards their knowledge of all things music.  McCullough Piggott’s needs to be saved,” the petition read.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
