McDonald's has reopened six Dublin drive-thrus

The McDonald's drive thru at Nutgrove Shopping Centre.

MCDONALD’S HAS REOPENED six of its restaurants in Dublin, but only as drive-thrus.

The fast-food outlet plans to open all of its drive-thru services at outlets across the country by the start of June.

The first six outlets reopening in Dublin are at:

Nutgrove Shopping Centre in Rathfarnham,

Kylemore Road,

East Wall Road,

Artane Castle Shopping Centre,

Coolock Retail Park, and

On the Belgard Road in Tallaght.

They will be open from 11am to 10pm from today.

It has been eight weeks since the business completely shut down operations because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

McDonald’s said it is working with local authorities and gardaí and “may determine that it is necessary to close drive-thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites”.

It has also capped the spend per car to €30 and customers have been urged to pay by contactless methods wherever possible.

A number of safety measures have been introduced to ensure staff can comply with social distancing measures: