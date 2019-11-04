McDonald's CEO fired for dating company employee

MCDONALD’S HAS REMOVED its president and CEO Steve Easterbrook from his position after he engaged in a relationship with an employee of the company.

In a statement yesterday, McDonald’s said Easterbrook showed “poor judgment” by engaging in a “consensual relationship”.

“Easterbrook… has separated from the company following the board’s determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee,” the company said.

“The company confirms that this leadership transition is unrelated to the company’s operational or financial performance.”

In an email to McDonald’s employees, Easterbrook acknowledged that his relationship was “a mistake” that violated company policy.

“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” the email said.

Easterbrook had served as the company’s chief executive since 2015. Under his leadership, McDonald’s share price doubled, but he was unable to stop a decline in sales.

He will be replaced by Chris Kempczinski, the president of McDonald’s USA, who was also elected to the board of directors.

- © AFP 2019