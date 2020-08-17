This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 August, 2020
Former McDonald’s chief executive asks court to dismiss company's lawsuit against him

Steve Easterbrook left McDonald’s in November.

By Press Association Monday 17 Aug 2020, 7:54 PM
45 minutes ago 4,667 Views No Comments
Image: McDonald's/PA Images
Image: McDonald's/PA Images

FORMER MCDONALD’S CHIEF executive Steve Easterbrook is asking a court to dismiss the company’s lawsuit against him, calling it “meritless and misleading”.

The fast food chain sued Easterbrook last week, seeking to reclaim millions in compensation paid to him.

McDonald’s sacked Easterbrook in November after he admitted to exchanging videos and text messages in a consensual, non-physical relationship with an employee.

But McDonald’s said it conducted a second investigation last month after it received an anonymous tip that Easterbrook had a physical relationship with another employee.

McDonald’s now alleges that Easterbrook had sexual relationships with three employees and destroyed evidence.

The company’s board says it would not have agreed to Easterbrook’s separation agreement – which allowed him to keep more than £32 million in stock-based benefits – if it had that alleged information when he was dismissed.

In a response filed late on Friday in Delaware Chancery Court, Easterbrook said McDonald’s hired outside lawyers to investigate his conduct, including interviewing employees and reviewing electronic information, before it signed off on his separation agreement.

“McDonald’s is improperly attempting to get out of its bargain nine months after the fact and despite admitting it always possessed the information upon which is it now relying,” Easterbrook’s response read.

McDonald’s rejected Easterbrook’s arguments today.

“McDonald’s stands by its complaint, both the factual assertions and the court in which it was filed,” a spokesperson for the company said.

