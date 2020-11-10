#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 10 November 2020
Advertisement

McDonald's planning to launch meatless 'McPlant' burger

McDonald’s had already tested out a plant-based burger in Canada.

By AFP Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 7:13 AM
6 minutes ago 347 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5261781
Image: Shutterstock/8th.creator
Image: Shutterstock/8th.creator

FAST FOOD GIANT McDonald’s has announced it is launching a new plant-based burger named the McPlant to cater to the growing number of people who do not eat meat.

The brand had fallen behind in the market to rival Burger King, which was the first to launch a vegetarian version of its iconic Whopper burger in April 2019 in the United States.

Other chains like Dunkin’ or Starbucks have also dipped their toes in the plant-based market, as consumers become more aware their health, the impact of livestock farming on the environment and animal rights.

McDonald’s had already tested out a plant-based burger in Canada in cooperation with the company Beyond Meat, which specialises in vegan meat substitutes.

Such substitutes, like soya, have existed for a long time but new companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger have developed products that closer resemble meat in taste, texture and color.

The new line will be produced exclusively for McDonald’s, and will be introduced in selected markets next year.

The restaurant chain has not yet said if it will renew its collaboration with Beyond Meat, only saying it will reach out to third-party suppliers as with all its other products.

Beyond Meat shares plunged on Wall Street on the announcement, down 25% at 10.40pm in electronic exchanges following the close of the New York Stock Exchange.

McDonald’s told investors it was also considering plant-based substitutes for chicken products and for its egg and bacon breakfast sandwiches.

“We are excited about the opportunity because we believe we have a proven, delicious-tasting product,” said Ian Borden, who heads McDonald’s international operations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

McDonald’s still relies on its flagship products like the Big Mac, McNuggets and chips, which account for around 70% of its sales in its main markets.

“As demand for the familiar in these uncertain times is more important than ever, the Company believes these core classics will continue to be significant drivers of growth thanks to both their popularity and profitability,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

© – AFP, 2020 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie