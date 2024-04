A PLANNED LONDON meeting between Justice Minister Helen McEntee and her UK Counterpart, Home Secretary James Cleverly, was cancelled the night before it was due to take place amid ratcheting tensions between the two governments over asylum seekers entering the Republic via Northern Ireland.

An Irish government spokesperson said late on Sunday night that the planned Monday meeting “has been postponed and will be rescheduled in the near future”.

The front page of the Monday edition of The Daily Telegraph reports that the meeting was cancelled by Cleverly, who cited “a diary clash”.

The paper also claims that there is anger in London about suggestions that the Irish government is considering legislation to send asylum seekers who travelled here via Northern Ireland back to the UK.

One UK government minister reportedly described the idea as a “non-starter” because the UK is not able to send asylum seekers who have crossed the English Channel back to France.

The growing row comes after Taoiseach Simon Harris said over the weekend that he does not intend for Ireland to be “a loophole” for other countries’ “immigration challenges”.

Advertisement

That comment was made following an interview with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sky News, in which he said that migrants crossing from Northern Ireland into the Republic showed that his government’s Rwanda deportation plan was having the desired deterrent effect.

A spokesperson for McEntee had said before the postponement of the meeting that it was hoped that it could build on cooperation between the Department of Justice and the UK’s Home Office, as well as operational cooperation between the Gardaí and the PSNI

McEntee recently told an Oireachtas committee that over 80% of asylum seekers who come to Ireland enter via Northern Ireland.

“I am engaging with An Garda Síochána and I know that the Garda National Immigration Bureau are responsible for running operations and are working closely with the PSNI.

How checks can be carried out at the border between the Republic and Northern Ireland remains unclear and Cabinet has yet to see the emergency legislation McEntee’s department has been drafting.

It is due to be presented to Government ministers tomorrow.

- With reporting by Christina Finn and David McRedmond