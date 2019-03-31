This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 31 March, 2019
Finian McGrath criticised by Cabinet colleagues for 'bewildering and bizarre' comments over political policing

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, McGrath said the policing of new drink driving laws had been "really over the top".

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 3:24 PM
5 minutes ago 271 Views No Comments
File photo of Finian McGrath.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo of Finian McGrath.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

JUNIOR MINISTER FINIAN McGrath has come in for strong criticism from Cabinet colleagues over comments he made around gardaí policing drink-driving. 

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Disabilities Minister McGrath said that the implementation and policing of new drink driving laws had been “really over the top”. 

According to the paper, he said there was an “agenda” in the gardaí to damage government and called on Commissioner Drew Harris to “de-politicise” the force. 

“A police force – like teachers, nurses – guards should always be non-political,” McGrath said.

I would like Drew Harris now, as part of the reforms we have, to de-politicise anything like that in a police force.

McGrath also said that he had received complaints about garda breathalysing tests, with people saying they had been breathalysed on the way to picking up children in school or going to Mass. 

“To me, the breathalysing time should be at pub closing time between 12 o’clock and 2am in the morning. That’s where the focus should be, so I don’t know what agenda is going on there,” he said. 

He was speaking after the recent introduction of controversial new drink-driving laws, which see motorists caught driving over the limit get an instant ban. 

The laws were brought in by Transport Minister Shane Ross and proved deeply divisive, with some Independents protesting against them. 

According to the Sunday Independent, McGrath said that gardaí were blaming Ross for the new laws at garda checkpoints. 

“I think they are trying to make a point and they are not happy about it [the laws],” he said. 

“Bewildering”

McGrath’s comments have been labelled as “bewildering and bizarre” by his Cabinet colleague, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan. 

“Bewildering & Bizarre comments by @FinianMcGrathTD in today’s Sunday Independent. Allegations of ‘political policing’ unwise even dangerous,” Flanagan tweeted. 

Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan also criticised McGrath. Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, O’Donovan said it was “absolutely unbelievable that a Cabinet minister should suggest that the guards are politicised”.

“Finian sits at the Cabinet table and any law that is enacted by the Government is enacted with the support of Cabinet.

To say the guards are politicising their role I find absolutely unbelievable. They are far from politicised. Since the foundation of this State, one thing we have always continued to have is an independent police force.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin also criticised McGrath:

“Astonishing remarks about the Gardaí by @FinianMcGrathTD. He suggests that in an organized way the Gardaí are undermining the Government. An unprecedented charge for a member of Government to make,” he tweeted. 

