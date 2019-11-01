Conor McGregor pleading guilty to assault of man in Dublin pub

Members of the public outside the court today with McGregor.

CONOR MCGREGOR IS pleading guilty to the assault of a man at a Dublin pub.

The mixed martial arts fighter faced a single charge of assaulting Desmond Keogh at the Marble Arch Pub on Benbulbin Road in Drimnagh at about 2.30pm on 6 April.

McGregor was present in Criminal Courts of Justice building this morning, three weeks after appearing again on the same charge.

Speaking on behalf of McGregor, his solicitor Michael Staines told the court that McGregor is pleading guilty.

Judge Treasa Kelly adjourned the case until 2pm this afternoon to allow the court to view CCTV footage of the incident.

CCTV footage of the April assault in the Marble Arch Pub emerged in August and was widely circulated on social media.

McGregor’s solicitor told the court that there was no need for the court to view the footage but counsel for the State told the court that it wished the footage to be shown.

The victim was not present in court and the court was told that he had accepted an apology and did not wish to make a victim impact statement.

Judge Kelly had said the court wished to see a victim impact statement but solicitor Stephanie Doyle for the State said it accepted a signed letter from the victim that he did not wish to make one.

Dressed in a navy suit, McGregor arrived at the court building at 10.05 am and his case was called at 11.07 am.

Fans took selfies with McGregor as he walked towards the court building and others tried to take pictures with him inside.

McGregor is pleading guilty to the charge under section two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, which carries a maximum sanction of six months in prison and/or a fine of €1,500.

The hearing has been adjourned until 2pm this afternoon where a sentence may be handed down.

- With reporting by Tom Tuite