Conor McGregor pleads not guilty after Miami arrest

A photo of McGregor after his arrest.

A photo of McGregor after his arrest.

UFC STAR CONOR McGregor has pleaded not guilty to robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief.

The plea comes after McGregor was arrested last month in Miami Beach, Florida, for allegedly smashing another man’s phone.

Police said McGregor slapped the phone out of the man’s hand and then stomped on it several times.

McGregor then grabbed the phone and left the area, they said. Police later found McGregor at his local address.

The Miami Herald reported this evening that Miami prosecutors announced in court that they had charged McGregor. Lawyers acting on his behalf entered a not guilty plea.

Following the charges, prosecutors released footage of the incident.

McGregor was not present at today’s hearing.

A trial is scheduled for next month.