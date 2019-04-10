This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 10 April, 2019
Conor McGregor pleads not guilty after Miami arrest

McGregor was not present at today’s hearing.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 10:40 PM
A photo of McGregor after his arrest.
Image: Miami Beach Police
Image: Miami Beach Police

UFC STAR CONOR McGregor has pleaded not guilty to robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief.

The plea comes after McGregor was arrested last month in Miami Beach, Florida, for allegedly smashing another man’s phone.

Police said McGregor slapped the phone out of the man’s hand and then stomped on it several times.

McGregor then grabbed the phone and left the area, they said. Police later found McGregor at his local address.

The Miami Herald reported this evening that Miami prosecutors announced in court that they had charged McGregor. Lawyers acting on his behalf entered a not guilty plea. 

Following the charges, prosecutors released footage of the incident. 

McGregor was not present at today’s hearing. 

A trial is scheduled for next month. 

About the author:

Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

