#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 15 April 2022
Advertisement

EU Commissioner McGuinness calls for ‘mature’ debate on Irish neutrality

A freshly released poll shows little support for a change in Ireland’s neutral stance.

By Céimin Burke Friday 15 Apr 2022, 12:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,240 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5739851
File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MAIREAD MCGUINNESS says Ireland would benefit from a debate about its military neutrality following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ireland’s EU Commissioner said Irish people are beginning to “see the world a bit differently” following Russia’s assault on its neighbour.

The European Commissioner for Financial Services said, before the war, having a strong policy on security and defence wasn’t seen as necessary.

“I think that what has happened in February, this horrible illegal war and the atrocities surrounding it, are forcing people to have conversations over their coffees about defence and security, about neutrality.

And I don’t think we should conclude that things will necessarily change. But I think we would profit from the debate.

This week Finland and Sweden announced that they are considering abandoning long-held policies of military non-alignment and joining Nato. The leaders of the two Nordic countries’ said the war in Ukraine has changed Europe’s “whole security landscape”.

McGuinness noted that Ireland has had “incredible influence” on the international stage with its neutral position.

Related Read

14.04.22 Simon Coveney visits Bucha after discussing Ukraine's EU application 'in detail' in Kyiv

She doesn’t believe it’s neccessarily time for the neutral position to be abandoned but does say Ireland would benefit from a “mature debate”.

“This is the time now where you debate things that, perhaps in the past, were set in stone,” McGuinness said.

A new poll from the Irish Times and polling company Ipsos found that two-thirds of voters in Ireland do not want to see any change in neutrality, while only 24% said they were in favour of a change.

The poll found that the majority of people don’t think Ireland should send military aid to Ukraine. It also indicated that the majority are opposed to Ireland being involved in greater EU military cooperation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A significant majority of voters supported tougher sanctions on the Putin regime in Russia even if it resulted in higher prices in Ireland.

Additional reporting from Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie