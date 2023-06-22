McIlroy hits hole-in-one, Lowry in contention at Travelers Championship

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
RORY MCILROY hit a hole-in-one, while Shane Lowry is in strong contention at the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.
The Holywood native’s magic moment from 214 yards came on the eighth hole, as he produced a first career hole-in-one.
It comes after a frustrating few days for McIlroy, who fell just short in his bid to win as he lost the US Open by one shot, with Wyndham Clark prevailing.
However, it was an inconsistent start overall for McIlroy — at the time of writing, he is tied for 27th on three-under-par.
Meanwhile, Shane Lowry is better positioned as he sits tied for fifth on six-under-par.
The Offaly native is two shots behind American duo Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy, as well as Australia’s Adam Scott, all of whom share the lead at the time of writing.
Finally, Seamus Power is tied for 45th on two-under-par.
ACE FOR RORY!@McIlroyRory holes it from 214 yards @TravelersChamp 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bKUfts2RvU— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2023
More to follow
You can follow the live leaderboard here.
Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie
