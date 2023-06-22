McIlroy hits hole-in-one, Lowry in contention at Travelers Championship

RORY MCILROY hit a hole-in-one, while Shane Lowry is in strong contention at the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

The Holywood native’s magic moment from 214 yards came on the eighth hole, as he produced a first career hole-in-one.

It comes after a frustrating few days for McIlroy, who fell just short in his bid to win as he lost the US Open by one shot, with Wyndham Clark prevailing.

However, it was an inconsistent start overall for McIlroy — at the time of writing, he is tied for 27th on three-under-par.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry is better positioned as he sits tied for fifth on six-under-par.

The Offaly native is two shots behind American duo Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy, as well as Australia’s Adam Scott, all of whom share the lead at the time of writing.

Finally, Seamus Power is tied for 45th on two-under-par.

You can follow the live leaderboard here.

