Revenue officers seize 2.4 kilos of MDMA from man at Dublin Airport

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 2.4 kilos of MDMA following a search of a man at Dublin Airport.

The drugs, valued at €143,000 were discovered on 18 November.

They were found concealed within the clothing of a passenger that had arrived into Ireland from Brussels.

Yesterday, the passenger, a 22-year-old man who is an Irish passport holder, was arrested by gardaí and subsequently appeared in court in connection with this seizure.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.