Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 8 February 2023 Dublin: 8°C
# Drugs
Revenue seize MDMA tablets worth over €300,000 in Athlone
A parcel of MDMA weighing 5 kg was found with an address in Kildare written on it.
891
0
22 minutes ago

REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED over 5kgs of MDMA tablets today while examining parcels at a premises in Athlone as part of routine operations today.

The drugs, with an estimated value of €303,000, were discovered in a parcel that had originated in the Netherlands and was destined for an address in Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Businesses or members of the public with any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags