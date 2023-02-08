Revenue seize MDMA tablets worth over €300,000 in Athlone

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED over 5kgs of MDMA tablets today while examining parcels at a premises in Athlone as part of routine operations today.
The drugs, with an estimated value of €303,000, were discovered in a parcel that had originated in the Netherlands and was destined for an address in Kildare.
Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
Businesses or members of the public with any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
