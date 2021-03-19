#Open journalism No news is bad news

French police's MDMA haul was actually strawberry sweets

The police had said their drug haul was worth around a million euros.

By AFP Friday 19 Mar 2021, 9:50 PM
46 minutes ago 7,034 Views 14 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/page frederique
Image: Shutterstock/page frederique

A MAJOR HAUL of the drug MDMA announced by the Paris police this week has turned out to be nothing more sinister than strawberry sweets, sources said Friday.

The Paris police headquarters said on Twitter on Wednesday that it had a “fruitful investigation” of “a narcotics packaging workshop (MDMA, ecstasy) which supplied clandestine parties”.

The police said their drug haul was worth around a million euros.

The tweet was accompanied by photos showing pink powder and small pink pills in sachets.

However toxicological tests carried out on Thursday concluded that the powder seized in an apartment in Saint-Ouen, a suburb just north of Paris, was a “neutral powder, not related to narcotics or poisonous substances,” the local prosecutor’s office told AFP.

In fact the suspicious substance was just “crushed Tagada strawberry” sweets, of the kind produced by Haribo, according to a source close to the enquiry.

© AFP 2021

