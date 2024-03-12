HSE warning to passengers on recent Abu Dhabi to Dublin flight after case of measles confirmed

THE HSE HAS issued an urgent alert calling on some people who were on a Dublin-bound flight that had someone with a confirmed case of measles on board to come forward.

The health service’s public health team is appealing to pregnant women, immunocompromised people, and anyone with a baby under 12 months in age who was on flight EY45 from Abu Dhabi to Dublin, which arrived on Saturday March 9 at 6.30am, to contact HSELive on 1800 700 700 (or +353 1240 8787 if calling from outside Ireland).

“A confirmed case of measles travelled on this flight,” a HSE spokesperson said.

It is advised that people in the outlined categories should immediately contact HSELive, as receiving treatment as soon as possible “may be beneficial”.

All passengers who were on the flight should be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles, especially until March 30 (21 days from the time of their possible exposure).

These include:

Cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough.

Sore red eyes.

A temperature of 38 degrees celsius or above.

A rash, which usually appear on the head and neck before spreading to the rest of the body.

If any passenger has these symptoms, and if an illness develops, they are asked to stay at home in a separate room, and to seek healthcare advice.

They are also asked to phone ahead before attending any healthcare setting.

HSE public health teams are continuing to work with Etihad Airways, the airline that operated the flight.

The case on board the flight is the third confirmed case of measles in Ireland in recent weeks.

Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency is also asking any passengers from the flight to be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles.

Those who are at greatest risk of severe illness are asked to please contact the PHA on (028) 9536 8300 as they may be eligible to access appropriate treatments, which work best if given within a few days.