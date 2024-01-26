Health officials keeping 'very close watch' on measles in Ireland as cases soar in Europe

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Ireland are keeping “very close watch” on measles as the number of cases around Europe has risen significantly.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the uptake of the measles vaccine in Ireland is lower than the target set by the World Health Organisation, a worrying shortfall as the infectious illness spreads.

On Tuesday, the WHO issued an official warning about measles, saying that cases in Europe have risen by a staggering 4,500%.

EU member states reported 42,200 cases last year, almost 45 times the 941 cases identified in 2022.

The UK has also experienced a surge at the same time as vaccination rates have dropped, with concerns in particular for parts of London and the West Midlands.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Donnelly said: “We’re keeping a very close watch now on the situation with measles, particularly in light of the outbreaks that we’ve seen in the UK.”

Advertisement

The minister has received a “detailed update” from the Chief Medical Officer on measles in the context of the UK’s situation.

“I was just discussing this with the Taoiseach yesterday and I’m going to be bringing a memo to Governments probably in the next two weeks on this.”

The memo, which will be brought to a Cabinet meeting of ministers, will concern the epidemiological situation and the uptake of the MMR vaccine that protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

The current uptake of the vaccine is around 87%, short of the 95% target set by the WHO.

“We need to reach the WHO targets,” Donnelly said.

“A significant amount of work now has been kicked off between the department and the HSE in terms of reaching out to parents, letting them know how important it is and getting the rates up,” he said, adding: “We are watching it carefully.”

Additional reporting by Press Association