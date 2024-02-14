Three suspected and one confirmed case of measles reported in latest weekly figures

THREE SUSPECTED MEASLES cases were reported in Ireland during the week of 4 to 10 February, according to figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

There was also one confirmed case during that week – the man who died in the Dublin and Midlands Health Region. The case was the first measles death in Ireland in over 20 years.

Every week the HPSC updates the number of reported measles cases in Ireland including a breakdown of whether or not the cases are confirmed, possible or probable.

There were nine suspected measles cases in Ireland the previous week (28 January to 3 February), according to the HPSC.

However, based on the most recent report, eight of these nine cases have since been denotified. It means the total number of cases so far this year is at five.

Each suspected case needs to be tested in a laboratory before being confirmed as measles or denotified.

There were four measles cases reported in Ireland in 2023, two cases reported in 2022, no cases were reported in 2021, and five cases were reported in 2020.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

It typically starts with cold-like symptoms that develop about 10 days after a person gets infected. The person will get a rash a few days later.

The illness usually lasts for seven to 10 days. You can read more in our explainer on the disease here.