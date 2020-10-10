#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 10 October 2020
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Meath

The incident occurred before 12pm today.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 5:53 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS died following a crash near Ratoath in Meath earlier today. 

The man, who is in his 50s, died after the truck he was driving crashed on the R155 near Ratoath just before 12pm today. 

The man was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead. 

The road remains closed for a technical examination. 

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward, particularly anyone with dash cam footage. They’re asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 018 010 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

