'These wheels are his legs': Family appeal for return of child's wheelchair following theft

A FAMILY IN Co Meath has appealed for the return of a stolen wheelchair that was taken during a car theft at their home in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating after a car owned by Janine and Rory Fitzgerald was stolen from outside their home in Brindley Park Green in Ashbourne at around 2.45am.

The car contained a specially adapted wheelchair and walking frame for the couple’s six-year-old son Kyle, who was born with cerebral palsy.

The chair is specially adapted to fit Kyle’s posture, and is his only mode of transport. If it is not returned, it will take a number of weeks to replace.

“Kyle’s completely dependent on the wheelchair,” Rory told TheJournal.ie. “At the moment he can’t get out and about; he’s completely housebound. We’re devastated.”

The family are hoping the thieves might leave the wheelchair in a place where Kyle’s family can find it, and believe that if they can get a message to the thieves, the chair might be returned.

“The wheelchair is Kyle’s legs and mobility; it’s his independence,” Rory said.

“For a kid that’s already disabled, to take that off him is a real kick in the stomach. All we’re asking is to give him back his wheels and mobility.”

He added that the wheelchair has a distinctive appearance, with orange fibreglass on the wheels, which features Kyle’s name and a number of cartoon characters.

The stolen car, which the family says is of secondary importance, was a white Ford Kuga with a 182 MH registration.

In a statement, gardaí said their investigations were ongoing and that no arrests had been made in relation to the case. Anyone with information about the theft is being urged to contact them.