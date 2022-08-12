Woman (20s) dies after fatal assault in Athboy, Meath

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A WOMAN HAS died after an assault in Athboy in Co Meath.
Gardaí in Kells are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault of the woman, who was in her 20s.
A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident. He was arrested in a separate location and is currently being detained in Ashbourne Garda Station.
Gardaí responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a house in the Rathmore area of Athboy in the early hours of this morning. National Ambulance Service personnel also attended and the woman was declared dead at the scene.
Her body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.
The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.
Inquiries are ongoing.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS