Woman (20s) dies after fatal assault in Athboy, Meath

A WOMAN HAS died after an assault in Athboy in Co Meath.

Gardaí in Kells are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault of the woman, who was in her 20s.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident. He was arrested in a separate location and is currently being detained in Ashbourne Garda Station.

Advertisement

Gardaí responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a house in the Rathmore area of Athboy in the early hours of this morning. National Ambulance Service personnel also attended and the woman was declared dead at the scene.

Her body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Inquiries are ongoing.