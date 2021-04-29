#Open journalism No news is bad news

Neolithic burial monument in Meath 'recklessly damaged by graffiti'

There have been other vandalism incidents at the site.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,269 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5424080
The acts of vandalism in Meath.
Image: Heritage Ireland via Twitter
The acts of vandalism in Meath.
The acts of vandalism in Meath.
Image: Heritage Ireland via Twitter

GRAFFITI HAS BEEN SCRATCHED on passage tombs at a Neolithic burial monument in Meath in the “latest in a series of acts of vandalism” at the site. 

The Office of Public Works (OPW) and the National Monuments Service (NMS) said they are “deeply dismayed” by the vandalism at Loughcrew in Oldcastle. 

Graffiti was scratched across elements of the passage tombs at the site.

The OPW said initial investigations have been carried out to determine any measures needed to mitigate the damage to the monument. It said investigations are ongoing.

The OPW and NMS are also gathering evidence in relation to this incident to help gardaí “with the prosecution of those responsible”.

The Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan, said he is “shocked” the stones at this site “have been recklessly damaged by graffiti”. 

“I appeal to anybody with information in relation to this incident to contact the local Gardaí to help find the culprits,” he said in a statement. 

Together with our colleagues in the National Monuments Service, we are preparing a campaign for the month of June to raise awareness of the significance and vulnerability of our beautiful monuments, which is vital to preserve them for future generations.

A security company will now carry out a patrol of the hilltop in the area every evening after this “pattern of ongoing destructive behaviour”, the OPW said. 

“Previous incidents had seen the visitor counter and the guides’ hilltop cabin vandalised, signage at the site removed and protective fencing, erected to comply with public health restrictions, torn down by persons unknown,” an OPW statement said. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

