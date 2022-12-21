Media literacy efforts in Ireland to be supported by new awards

A NEW AWARDS programme is set to encourage individuals, organisations and community groups to get involved in innovative media literacy outreaches across Ireland.

The awards were launched by Media Literacy Ireland (MLI), a voluntary alliance of people from across a number of sectors including media, public libraries, educational institutions, cultural bodies and more, who work together to enhance the public’s ability to understand and evaluate information they receive in their daily lives, especially online.

Co-chair of MLI, Brian O’Neill, said that the proliferation of online communication presented huge opportunities for people’s access to information, but he also sounded a warning bell.

“Never before has digital and communications technology offered us so much opportunity to participate and engage with media, in all its forms, such as civic, cultural, economic and democratic participation,” said O’Neill.

“Yet the growing global information crisis shows us that these opportunities also come with risks. For example, this year’s Reuters Digital News Report for Ireland, notes Irish people continue to be concerned about fake news or misinformation.”

Advertisement

The report cited by O’Neill, an authoritative survey of Irish digital news consumption, found that 58% of Irish consumers are concerned about misinformation, compared to overall EU respondents at 48%.

The Media Literacy Policy from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), which supports the awards, states that media literacy is the key to empowering people with the skills and knowledge to understand how media works in the changing environment.

O’Neill said the MLI Awards aim “to celebrate what we have already achieved in Ireland, shine a light on best practice, and encourage even more collaboration across the country and among the wider MLI network.”

The awards are open to projects large and small, from primary school initiatives to training from organisations to individual efforts online or in real life.

There are four award categories:

1. Best Youth-led Media Literacy Intervention

2. Best Media Literacy Intervention

3. Media Literacy Media Champion

4. MLI Member Special Contribution.

Details on the Awards process and how to enter can be found online here. The closing date for entries is February 10, 2023 with winners expected to be announced in late March 2023.