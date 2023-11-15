'I think it is only right' that no-one in RTÉ should earn more than DG, media minister says

MEDIA MINISTER CATHERINE Martin has welcomed a plan by RTÉ to cap salaries for all employees at the level of pay of the director-general.

It comes after RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst outlined his plan for cost savings at the organisation, including the salary price cap of €250,000.

It’s understood that Bakhurst told staff at a meeting yesterday afternoon: “No one will earn more than the director general. That is a commitment we are going to make.”

Bakhurst also outlined new cost-saving measures to staff yesterday, which involves plans to cut up to 400 jobs over the next five years.

Bakhurst is said to have assured staff yesterday that the job losses will be fairly dispersed across different areas of the organisation, and will not fall unfairly on production staff.

Martin said the plan to cap pay at that of the director-general shows a “welcome renewed commitment” to public-service broadcasting and to cost efficiencies.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, she said: “I think it is only right that no-one would earn more than the leader of an organisation.”

Martin told reporters that a dedicated unit will be established in her department to oversee the allocation of €40 million of Government funding to RTÉ, contingent on reforms at the broadcaster.

Taken with €16 million already allocated this year, the Government has agreed to provide a total of €56 million in additional funding to help RTÉ cover funding shortfalls this year and next year after the organisation published plans to reduce its workforce.

Martin said: “The first tranche of [the remaining] €40 million will not be released until we see the recommendations from the two expert advisory committees that the Government commissioned.

“Those committees will take account of all findings of any internal or external reviews and we’d be looking at – before we released that first tranche – that we’re seeing progress on the reforms already announced.

“So, for example, we’re expecting the register of interests in January 2024, we’re expecting the register of external activities in January 2024 and they have signalled a corporate governance framework by the end of this year, so we need to see the progress is continuing.”