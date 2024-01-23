Irish Independent publisher Mediahuis seeks to lay off 10% of staff through voluntary redundancies

THE PUBLISHER OF the Irish Independent and the Sunday World is seeking to lay off around 10% of staff, around 55 people, across the organisation as part of a voluntary redundancy scheme.

Mediahuis Ireland owns the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent, the Sunday World, the Belfast Telegraph and a number of regional titles such as the Kerryman.

The company said in a statement today that its two traditional revenue streams, single copy sales and print advertising, are still its most important, but added that “both are under pressure”.

It said they are being replaced by revenues from digital subscribers and digital advertising, “but at a slower pace”.

“Mediahuis Group estimates that this year 70% of our revenue will come from print and 30% from digital, but by 2030 we foresee that it will be a 30-70 ratio of print-digital,” the company said in its statement.

It said the organisational size and skillset “needs to change to adapt to this new revenue base”.

“To remain a successul news organisation into the future and continue to play a central role in journalism on the island of Ireland, we need to adapt to the landscape in which we are functioning and to the changing needs of our customers,” the company said.

“As such, we are seeking a reduction in staffing levels of approximately 10% across our organisation,” it said.

Mediahuis Ireland said the savings from the voluntary redundancy programme “will allow the business to invest in new products, target new audiences and make our brands more resilient, and more customer-oriented for readers and advertisers alike”.

Chief executive Peter Vandermeersch said: “Journalism is the absolute core of our business, but all over the world, media companies are struggling with the same dilemma – how to generate sufficient revenues to finance our ambition to produce excellent journalism.

“I am convinced that our strategy is the right one: to restructure our business to make this a leaner, more streamlined news organisation with the most efficient processes and systems possible, while continuing to produce the highest quality journalism and diversifying our revenues to build a sustainable future for our company.”

This is the second voluntary redundancy scheme announced by the company in the past year.

Last March, Mediahuis Ireland announced it was looking to reduce its editorial staffing levels as part of its shift to an online-first model.