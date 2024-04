A VERDICT OF medical misadventure has been returned at the inquest into the death of teenager Aoife Johnston at University Hospital Limerick in 2022.

The verdict is unopposed by the HSE and UL Hospitals Group.

Aoife died of bacterial meningitis, after a 12-hour wait in the hospital’s emergency department, on 19 December 2022, which was overcrowded at the time.

She had initially presented to the hospital on 17 December, and was eventually admitted to intensive care, but passed away shortly after.

