Thousands of hospital appointments and procedures cancelled as medical scientists strike

THOUSANDS OF HOSPITAL appointments and procedures have been cancelled across the country as medical scientists hold a one-day strike over a decades-long pay dispute.

More than 2,000 medical scientists are involved in the industrial action, which centres on a number of issues, including a demand for pay parity with colleagues in laboratories who are doing the same work.

Medical scientists carry out a range of diagnostics tests, including blood tests and analysis of tissue samples for inpatients in hospitals and GP patients in the community.

The HSE has warned of significant disruption and service delays in hospitals from 8am-8pm due to the strike.

Thousands of patients across the country have been contacted since Monday to inform them that their appointment or procedure has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for another date.

This is impacting on inpatient and day-case elective procedures as well as hospital outpatient appointments. All routine GP testing services are also suspended for the day. Services that will continue include dialysis and some cancer services.

Patients have been asked not to contact their hospital as they will be contacted if there is a change to their appointment or procedure date.

The action is also expected to have a knock-on effect on Emergency Departments leading to delays for patients with non-urgent care needs. The HSE said Emergency Departments will operate as normal and will prioritise the treatment of the sickest and most urgent patients.

It said appointments and procedures disrupted by the strikes will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Speaking to The Journal ahead of the strike, General Secretary of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) Terry Casey said members did not want to take this action, but felt like they were left with no other choice after 20 years of trying to solve these issues.

A 2001 expert group report recommended that medical scientists should be paid on a scale equal to biochemists. This was briefly implemented, but was lost within months in the first public service benchmarking process in June 2002, which evaluated the pay and jobs of public service roles.

Casey said the association had been pushing the HSE for two decades to reinstate pay parity, as was recommended in the expert report.

The union has said medical scientists are paid on average 8% less than colleagues in hospital laboratories who are doing the same work.

Casey said staff are “exasperated and frustrated” at the lack of progress that has been made and have now started to lose confidence in the dispute resolution process.

“They really believe there is merit to the argument they’re making and they can’t comprehend why we haven’t been able to make progress on it,” he said.

“I have to stress that they’re proud healthcare workers, they want to be in the lab assisting with the diagnosis and treatment of patients, labs are critical to the effective running of the healthcare service but there’s a measure of anger now among members that we’ve got to this stage.

“While they are frontline workers they’re not visible to patients so they do feel that they’re forgotten.”

The union has also highlighted that up to 20% of approved medical scientists posts are unfilled in hospitals and there are fewer career development opportunities than comparable colleagues.

In a ballot of MLSA members last November, 98% voted in favour of taking the action. Medical scientists are also planning to strike on 24, 25 and 31 May and on 1 and 2 June.