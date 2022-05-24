#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 May 2022
Significant disruption at hospitals as medical scientists strike over pay claim

The withdrawal of routine laboratory services will also impact on GP services across the country.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 24 May 2022, 7:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THOUSANDS OF MEDICAL appointments and procedures have been cancelled today as medical scientists strike, with another day of industrial action planned for tomorrow. 

The action will involve the withdrawal of routine laboratory services from 8am to 8pm on both days, affecting routine hospital and GP services across the country.

The union representing medical scientists – the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) – said it has made every effort “to avoid regrettable disruption to patients and fellow healthcare workers”, but had been left with no alternative. It said no approach has been made by the HSE or Department of Health since last week’s strike day.

The MLSA has 2,100 members and it said the vast majority will be on picket lines this week at all public voluntary and HSE hospitals and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service, which will join the pickets for the first time.

The dispute centres on a decades-long demand for pay parity with colleagues in laboratories who are doing the same work. The union has said medical scientists are paid on average 8% less than colleagues in hospital laboratories who are doing the same work. Medical laboratory aides, who report to medical scientists, also start on a higher salary.

Other issues include access to career progression opportunities and training as well as an expansion of the role leading to an increased workload.

Speaking ahead of today’s action MLSA Chairperson Kevin O’Boyle said medical scientists did not want to step up the action but severe problems and burn out in the sector are “being ignored by the HSE and Department of Health”.

“All of these issues are leading to a recruitment and retention crisis,” he said.

“20% of approved hospital posts are unfilled and it is not sustainable to continue like this. We need an effective structure for this profession which can secure the staff needed to do the work that is required.

“Resolving these issues will benefit patients and the health services they receive.”

If no progress is made a further three days of action are planned for next week on 31 May, 1 June and 2 June. In a ballot of MLSA members last November 98% voted in favour of taking the action.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

