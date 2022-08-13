Festival organisers in Spain 'devastated' after stage collapse kills one person and injures 17

ORGANISERS OF THE Medusa Festival have said they are “devastated” after one person died and seventeen were injured during the music event when various structures and parts of the main stage fell down due to strong gusts of wind, it has been reported.

According to Levante, the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Cullera evacuated the venue.

Reuters reports that of the injured, three suffered serious trauma injuries and 14 had more minor injuries, with regional health authorities stating that 40 people were attended to.

In a statement, the organisers said they are “completely devastated and dismayed” at what happened.

Medusa Festival management said it “would like to express our deep and sincere condolences to the family and friends affected by the fatal consequences that occurred last night”.

“A few hours ago, the town of Cullera and other surrounding areas have been surprised by exceptional weather conditions that caused various damages to the infrastructure of our premises.

“Around 4am in the morning, an unexpected and violent gale devastated certain areas of the festival, forcing this management to make the immediate decision to vacate the concert area to guarantee the safety of the attendees, workers and artists gathered at Medusa Festival.

“Unfortunately, the devastating meteorological phenomenon caused some structures to cause unexpected events,” said the statement.

Organisers offered their “support and love for those affected in these difficult and sad times”, stating they are in their thoughts “at all times”.