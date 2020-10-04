#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 4 October 2020
Advertisement

No more sitting on Santa's lap as grotto visits move largely online

Want the chance to see Santa without leaving the house? Welcome to 2020.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 8,197 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5221190
Image: Shutterstock/Pressmaster
Image: Shutterstock/Pressmaster

TAKING A TRIP to Santa’s grotto this year won’t be as simple as visiting your nearest shopping centre and getting in line. 

Covid-19 restrictions will hinder the annual tradition for many children to visit Santa’s grotto in various locations around the country.

Many shopping centres in Dublin are still finalising their winter plans, while some companies have started to organise online Santa visits. 

A spokesperson for Jervis Shopping Centre said plans are still been finalised at the moment about Santa’s grotto with further details set to be announced shortly. 

Nothing has yet been confirmed for St Stephen’s Green or Dundrum shopping centres either. 

Graham Carroll, co-director of marketing and events agency thinknblink, is tomorrow launching an experience to video call Santa and receive a gift from the elves delivered straight to your door. 

Santaonline.ie will give children the opportunity to see the man himself through Zoom from 12 November until 23 December. 

Carroll’s company usually helps retailers manage Santa’s grottos in places like The Square shopping centre in Tallaght, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and Ikea. 

He said the usual service of providing Christmas experiences for shops and companies has “taken a huge dip” this year due to uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions.  

From 9am tomorrow, people can book their time slot to visit Santa online. A gift will be dispatched after booking the slot and it will be delivered within three working days.

Parents can then hold onto the present until it’s time for the online Santa visit when it will be presented to the kids.  

“We believe that we’re going to bring the magic through Santa online,” Carroll said. 

Children from different households can attend the Santa Zoom call together with prices reduced the more children booked in.  

“A lot of the visits we get at the physical grottos would have grandparents, aunt, uncles… So Nana and Grandad and the cousins can go as well.”

The price of a visit and a present costs €30 per child. It’s €50 for two children, €60 for three, €75 for four, €80 for five and €90 for six. 

€1 per booking will be donated to the Laura Lynn charity. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Other options in the works

Aside from Zoom calls with Santa, there could be other ways to keep the Christmas spirit alive for children this year. 

Greg Clarke from the Santa Experience would normally be hosting Santa visits across the country, but has had to rethink plans due to Covid-19. 

Clarke is currently organising two reduced and socially distanced Santa experiences in Limerick and Cork, but said it is “difficult to plan anything at the moment”. 

These visits would be booked in advance and children would be kept two metres away from Santa. 

The company is also offering pre-recorded Santa visits and video calls with Santa with full details published on the website next week. 

However you decide to do it, there are plenty of ways to maintain the magic this year throughout what will likely be a most unusual Christmas season. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie