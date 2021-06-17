One-third of nation feels nervous about being able to meet up with people indoors again

As part of a monthly series, The Journal and Red C ask readers questions about their daily lives and the issues that really matter to them.

AS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS continue to ease, almost one-third of the nation is feeling nervous about being able to meet up with people indoors, new research has found.

New polling by Red C on behalf of The Journal shows that 32% of people are feeling nervous about meeting people indoors again.

In both the 35-54 and 55+ age groups, 31% of people are feeling nervous about meeting up with people indoors.

40% of those living in rural areas are feeling nervous about the prospect, while just 28% of people in urban areas are feeling that way.

Current Covid-19 guidelines outline that up to six people are able to meet indoors or outdoors while maintaining a physical distance of at least two metres.

From 5 July, it is anticipated that bars and restaurants will be permitted to reopen for indoor services.

It’s also expected that a maximum of 50 people will be permitted to attend organised indoor events at the majority of venues. A maximum of 100 people will be able to attend events in larger venues with strict public health measures in place.

Indoor training, exercise and dance activities are also expected to recommence in pods of up to six people.

The research shows that 54% of people are feeling happy about meeting people indoors again.

It also found that 41% of the population are feeling relieved about being able to meet with people indoors.

The 55+ age group are the most relieved, with 49% of those surveyed feeling that emotion. In the 18-34 age group, a total of 36% of people are feeling relieved.

A total of 38% of the nation is feeling excited about being able to meet up with people indoors again.

Almost one-third of the nation (29%) is feeling anxious about meeting people indoors, while just 10% are feeling fearful.

The research found that 8% of the public is feeling indifferent when it comes to being able to meet people indoors again.

Only 1% of the nation is feeling sad at the prospect and, again, just 1% is feeling angry.

Red C interviewed a random sample of 1000+ adults online between 3 and 9 June 2021. Interviews were conducted across the country and the results weighted to the profile of all adults. Panellists were chosen at random to complete the poll, with quotas set and weights allocated on age, gender, class, region, education level and working status to ensure a nationally representative sample.