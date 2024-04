A MEETING IS currently underway between Taoiseach Simon Harris and the families of the Stardust victims.

It is understood that they are discussing what may be included in any state apology, after Harris said he is “eager to be in a position to apologise”.

This week the jury in the Stardust inquests, which have been ongoing for nearly a year, delivered a verdict of unlawful killing in the case of all 48 victims who died in the fire in 1981.

A majority decision from the jury of seven women and five men found the blaze started due to an electrical fault in the hot press of the bar.

Many of the exits in the building where hundreds of young people had gathered were chained closed and windows were blocked by iron bars.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who met the victims’ families before the meeting with the Taoiseach, said the State “actively and consciously denied truth and continues to deny justice”.

She called for a “full, unequivocal, transparent apology”.

“The families have told me very clearly they do not want tea and sympathy. They do not want generalised sentiment,” she said.

“What they want are specific acknowledgements of the horror, the trauma, that they have been through.”

Harris will seek to address the Dáil on Tuesday regarding Stardust, where it is expected he will make the formal state apology.

On The Late Late Show last night, presenter Patrick Kielty listed the names of the victims and interviewed family members, who have been seeking answers and justice for more than four decades.