Friday 12 March 2021
Meghan makes formal complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan

Morgan quit the breakfast show after an on-air row with a colleague who criticised him for ‘continuing to trash’ the duchess.

By Press Association Friday 12 Mar 2021, 9:10 PM
38 minutes ago
Image: PA
MEGHAN MARKLE HAS made a formal complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan after he dismissed her account of suffering suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the royal family.

Meghan complained to ITV bosses about the former co-host of Good Morning Britain after he said on-air that he “didn’t believe a word” of her interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey when she laid bare her struggles.

She raised concerns with the broadcaster about the effect Morgan’s comments may have on the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems – and not about the former newspaper editor’s personal attack on herself.

Morgan quit the breakfast show on Tuesday after an on-air row with a colleague who criticised him for “continuing to trash” the duchess – but he later repeated his condemnation of her interview.

It has now emerged Meghan’s complaint is one of 41,000 received by Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, which this week launched an investigation into Morgan’s comments.

Actress Joanna Lumley has described Meghan and Harry’s interview as “one-sided” – but admitted she did not watch it.

Lumley, who is friends with a number of the royal family, suggested the Sussexes’ chat with Winfrey only told half the story and convention prevented the monarchy from responding.

The actress told Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show: “It did seem to me a bit one-sided, because everybody knows that the royal family can’t really answer back.

“So I was anxious not to watch it actually.

“I didn’t want to watch the programme and didn’t watch the interview programme, but you can’t avoid it because everybody’s talking about it.”

An Ofcom spokesperson: “We can confirm receipt of a standards complaint made on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex.”

The regulator said earlier this week: “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.”

Morgan – who has been backed by a series of celebrity friends – has said he “lost” his job because he “chose not to apologise” for his remarks.

