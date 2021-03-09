#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 9 March 2021
'Palace in turmoil' , 'What have they done?': UK front pages react to Harry and Meghan interview

The two-hour interview with Oprah was broadcast on Irish and UK TV yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 6:50 AM
THE BRITISH PAPERS are awash with fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview, watched by millions across the world.

The two-hour special was broadcast in the US in the early hours of yesterday and on Irish and UK TV yesterday evening, with the Sussexes covering mental health struggles, their wedding and relationship with the royal family.

The Daily Mirror has led with: “Harry & Meghan bombshell – Worst royal crisis in 85 years”.

lGyQnUx7SEymkXKa4QxG_mirror-front_1615243395_001

In a front page opinion piece, Daily Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson says the interview represented a “devastating insult” to the Queen which would not only affect the royal family but could destabilise the Commonwealth.

The Daily Mail follows a similar theme, carrying the pointed headline: “What have they done?”

The paper’s royal editor Rebecca English said the “bombshell” interview left Buckingham Palace “paralysed with ‘horror and dismay’, adding: “The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William were all locked in crisis talks over how to react to a string of incendiary accusations unleashed by Harry and wife Meghan during (the) two-hour special”.

Meanwhile Daily Express columnist Stephen Pollard criticised the Sussexes for electing to air their grievances on “prime time TV”.

He compared the interview with the Queen’s earlier Commonwealth address, writing: “Meghan and Harry took to the airwaves for a two-hour long interview in which they spoke about themselves, their feelings and their wishes to the exclusion of all else.”

A number of other papers chose to focus on the impact of Meghan’s racism claims, which The Guardian called “devastating”.

w9eJYdTRdKVIGXoExQ1k_09mar1front05_1615238885_001 (1)

A leading article in The Times said the racism allegation “could hardly be more damaging to the royal family”.

It read: “The implication that the monarchy is racist could hardly be more damaging to an institution that relies for its legitimacy on its claim to represent the whole of modern Britain.

“The problem for the royal family is that there is little they could say by way of explanation or mitigation that would not risk making the situation worse.”

Cx991gl4QrOBnQx2qyz4_ttpp0903m001-01_1615242236_001

The Star has taken a bit of a comedic approach today, with the headline: “Our telly broke at 8.59pm last night. Did we miss anything?”

HLtDZYKTmOy8D79ERpHK_star-front-090321_1615241391_001 (1)

And The Sun dedicated its front page to demanding the identity of the unnamed senior royal who allegedly made a racist comment about the Sussexes’ then unborn son be revealed.

An editorial in the paper asked: “Did they keep this incendiary charge vague and anonymous to make it impossible to counter?

“In doing so they have smeared Harry’s entire family. Exonerating the Queen and Philip merely amplifies the injustice to the others.”

Includes reporting by Press Association

