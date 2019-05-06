Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirm arrival of royal baby (and it's a boy)

BRITAIN’S DUCHESS OF Sussex (Meghan Markle, as she’s more widely known) has given birth to a baby boy.

An update sent to media outlets in the UK earlier confirmed she had gone into labour early today and that the Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry) was by her side.

“An announcement will be made soon,” the statement added.

Shortly afterwards, the news of the birth was confirmed via a royal Instagram account.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the post on the Sussexroyal account said.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

“More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

Sky News reported that the baby was born at 5.26am.

The couple previously announced that they wouldn’t share news of the baby’s arrival until they had had a chance to celebrate the birth privately.

The baby is seventh in line to the throne.

According to the Telegraph, the new royal will not be entitled to the title of prince or princess unless the Queen steps in but can use the title of ‘Earl of Dumbarton’, one of Prince Harry’s lesser titles.