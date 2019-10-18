This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 18 October, 2019
'Not many people have asked if I'm ok': Meghan Markle on becoming a mother in the spotlight

Markle was speaking during her and Prince Harry’s recent tour of southern Africa.

By Press Association Friday 18 Oct 2019, 8:54 PM
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

THE DUCHESS OF Sussex Meghan Markle has spoken of the struggles of becoming a mother while living under the spotlight.

Meghan, who gave birth to son Archie in May, shared her feelings of vulnerability during her pregnancy and as a new mother amid intense media scrutiny.

Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradby during her and Harry’s recent tour of southern Africa, the duchess added that “not many people have asked if I’m okay”. 

“Look, any woman – especially when they are pregnant – you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born – you know?” she said, when asked how she was coping.

“And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, well…” she said.

And also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.

Asked if it would be fair to say it had “really been a struggle”, Meghan replied: “Yes.”

The interview is part of a documentary detailing the Duke and Duchess’s 10-day tour last month, in which Harry also opens up about his grief surrounding his mother’s death.

Harry said that he felt significant pressure being a member of the royal family in the spotlight, and was particularly stressed by the memories of his mother’s relationship with the press.

“I think probably a wound that festers,” he said.

I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job … every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best.

“Being here now, 22 years later, trying to finish what she started, will be incredibly emotional, but everything that I do reminds me of her,” Harry said.

“But as I said, with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately.”

During the tour, Meghan and son Archie stayed in South Africa, while Harry visited Malawi, Botswana and Angola, where he highlighted his mother’s anti-landmine work.

“It’s been quite emotional retracing my mother’s steps, 22 years on. Let’s finish what was started,” Harry said.

As the tour ended, the Duke and Duchess both brought separate legal actions against parts of the press, with Meghan suing the Mail on Sunday over a breach of privacy when it published a private letter between her and her estranged father.

Harry later filed his own proceedings at the High Court in relation to the alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages by Sun, News of the World and Daily Mirror journalists.

The documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, will air on ITV on Sunday at 9pm.

